Maria Isabel Vigil Delgado

January 18, 1926 - November 17, 2020

Washington , DC - María Isabel (Nena) Vigil Delgado, whose keen intellect and deep love for the landscape of her native Cuba became a strong, cherished legacy for her family in exile, died on November 17, 2020. She was 94.

Nena was born in on January 18, 1926, in rural Meneses, Cuba, and attended La Inmaculada, a Catholic boarding school in Havana where she made life-long friends.

In 1948, she graduated from the University of Havana with a doctorate in chemistry and physics, helping to forge a path for generations of women in the island to study science. Her dissertation investigated geological formations along the northern coast of Cuba and mapped sites for potential oil explorations. She taught chemistry at the Instituto de La Víbora, where her no-nonsense approach earned the respect and love of her students.

In 1952, she married Alberto Torres Domínguez, MD, an ophthalmologist and amateur opera singer.

In 1961, Nena and Alberto made the painful decision to flee Cuba with their three daughters, María de los Angeles, Alicia María, and Lourdes. Early supporters of the Revolution, they had become disenchanted with its evolution and its failure to conduct democratic elections. From them on, Nena deeply felt the anguish of separation from her large and tight-knit family, and forever yearned for the smell of the Cuban breeze and the sweetness of her country's tropical fruits. That nostalgia would shape the family dynamic and remains a legacy with her children.

After a year in Miami, the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, through a federal relocation program. In Cleveland, Alberto completed his U.S. medical residency program; after two snowy winters, the family headed to Dallas, Texas, where Alberto joined an ophthalmology practice. The couple's fourth daughter, Isabel, was born in Dallas.

Unable to have her doctorate degree fully validated by universities in Texas, Nena dedicated her time to raising her four daughters and co-founded and managed her husband's ophthalmology practices in Midland, Texas, and later in Dallas. A life-long learner and avid reader, she also continued her studies, taking classes in optical science, architecture, and archeology. Nena eventually earned a Master's degree in art history from Southern Methodist University and became a volunteer docent for the Dallas Museum of Art.

Nena and Alberto travelled extensively and shared an eclectic taste for music that included boleros, big band, jazz, and opera. She also loved nature, rescuing animals, gardening, and swimming.

In 1997, the couple retired in Miami. Alberto passed away on May 6, 2013. Two years ago, Nena moved to Maryland, where she was active on social media promoting animal rights and advocating for environmental protections. She remained an avid reader and loved solving puzzles and Sudokus on her i-Pad.

Nena was brilliant, elegant, beautiful, and lots of fun. A strong role model, she held her family to high standards and instilled in them a commitment to hard work, justice, integrity, and pride in their culture.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, María de los Ángeles (Matthew Piers), Alicia (Siyavash Nejadi), Lourdes, and Isabel, and four grandchildren and their spouses, Yasar Torres-Yaghi (Lina Naga), Ella Nejadi, Alejandra Piers-Torres (Matthew Wynter), and Paola Piers-Torres. Her greatest joy in the latter part of her life was her great-grandson, Ramsey Alexander Yaghi.

Her large presence is missed, and her memory is a blessing to her entire family.





