MAYORGA, MARIA LUISA "Abuela G£icha" Maria Luisa passed away January 3rd, 2019. She was born March 9, 1929, in Guatemala. Survived by her 5 children. Oswaldo Espa¤a, Ara Girard, Dora Patricia Moran, Luky Espa¤a Olivera, Juanita Rosales, 11 Grand-children, 17 Great-grandchildren, and 1 Great-great-grandchild. She was the epitome of strength. She was a great role model for each of her family members. Her legacy lives on in each of us. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 from 6pm-Midnight at Vista Memorial 14200 NW 57 Avenue, Miami Lakes, Florida 33014. Burial to follow on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 3 pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2019