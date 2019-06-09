Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Mercedes Bustamante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



In Loving Memory BUSTAMANTE, MARIA MERCEDES Maria Mercedes Bustamante peacefully entered eternal paradise with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 6, 2019 while resting comfortably at her home in Miami. Known to her family and friends as "Abu," or "Mechi," she loved much and was loved by many. She loved God, her family, her adopted country the "Great USA," animals, clothes, and numerous cuisines. Abu was born in Habana, Cuba on April 28, 1937, the sole child to her father, Gervasio Villasuso, and mother, Mercedes Villasuso Rouco. She married her husband, Rodolfo E. Bustamante (1925-1995), son of Jorge Bustamante and Luisa Bustamante Arriola on November 9, 1953 and birthed three children, Rodolfo E. Bustamante, Jr. (1954-2018), Alicia O. Bustamante (1956-2014), and Rafael A. Bustamante to which she loving and selflessly devoted her life. Abu immigrated to the "Great USA" in 1961 with her children less her husband, unable to leave Cuba as a medical professional, but later re-united in 1962. She has lived most of her adult life in Florida as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and enjoyed collecting music, stamps, dolls, and family photos. She is survived by her son Rafael and Leslie Bustamante, their son Dante Bustamante and daughter Olivia Gregg and Evan Gregg and great granddaughters Daphne Gregg and Penelope Gregg, along with grandson David Bustamante and great grandson David Bustamante Jr. Abu was a caring, compassionate, merciful, humble, and meek child of God and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Abu's funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, at the Bernardo-Garcia Funeral Home located at 8815 SW 41st Street (Bird Road), Miami, FL which includes a viewing at 10:00 AM and memorial service at 11:30 AM. A brief graveside ceremony will be held at 12:30 PM Woodlawn Park North, 3260 S.W. 8th Street, Miami, FL followed by an informal wake at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at fundraising.stjude.org/goto/abu (Maria M. Bustamante Memorial Fund). Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.