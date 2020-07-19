1/1
Maria Pedroso Ana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ana Maria Pedroso "CHOBY" September 19, 1943 July 12, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we say farewell to our beloved "Choby", Ana Maria Pedroso, so loved by all. She was a world traveler relentlessly ready and willing to plan her next trip. Her unconditional love for her family and friends and joy to share in all occasions, had her constantly on the go, ready for a Party or to help in any way she could. Her sweetness and smile penetrated our hearts and leaves us all beautiful loving memories that only she could make. Ana is the daughter of + Angela Herminia Arminan, and + Mario Pedroso, sister of + Miriam Pedroso, + Herminia Pedroso del Valle, and Josefina P. Cosculluela, widow of + Eugenio J. Cosculluela + Misito her cat In lieu of flowers, we ask to please donate to www.masfoundation.org, in her honor or mail check to M.A.S. Foundation 3181 Coral Way 5th , Miami, FL. 33145. And so we bid you goodbye, au revoir, ciao, tchau, alavida, sayonara, adios as you embark on your ultimate trip home to God. We love you Ana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved