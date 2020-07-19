Ana Maria Pedroso "CHOBY" September 19, 1943 July 12, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we say farewell to our beloved "Choby", Ana Maria Pedroso, so loved by all. She was a world traveler relentlessly ready and willing to plan her next trip. Her unconditional love for her family and friends and joy to share in all occasions, had her constantly on the go, ready for a Party or to help in any way she could. Her sweetness and smile penetrated our hearts and leaves us all beautiful loving memories that only she could make. Ana is the daughter of + Angela Herminia Arminan, and + Mario Pedroso, sister of + Miriam Pedroso, + Herminia Pedroso del Valle, and Josefina P. Cosculluela, widow of + Eugenio J. Cosculluela + Misito her cat In lieu of flowers, we ask to please donate to www.masfoundation.org
, in her honor or mail check to M.A.S. Foundation 3181 Coral Way 5th , Miami, FL. 33145. And so we bid you goodbye, au revoir, ciao, tchau, alavida, sayonara, adios as you embark on your ultimate trip home to God. We love you Ana.