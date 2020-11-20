1/1
Maria Valle
1931 - 2020
Maria Valle
April 4, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Miami, FL, Florida - On Nov 16, 2020, Maria Valle passed away at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband, Gervasio Valle, daughter, Marlene Cameron, son-in-law, Gary Cameron, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Maria went by "Mimi" to immediate family or "Concha" to extended family and friends.
Mimi was born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba April 4, 1931. She is survived by four sisters and a brother – Candita, Rita, Acela, Julita, and Justo. Mimi fled Cuba for the US with family in 1967. She will mostly be remembered for her gracious care of family, abundant love and affection, and the personal sacrifices she made daily. There was always food at Mimi's house. Traditional Cuban meals were plentiful, and she made sure everyone was well fed. She had a passion for "la pelota". When Marlins baseball was in season, Spanish radio or TV play-by-play was a frequent background noise in her house. For years she refused to attend a home game in person, explaining that "If they lose, I'll have a heart attack." She had the pleasure this year of watching the Marlins make the playoffs one last time. Funeral will be: Sat, Nov 21, at 10am at Caballero Rivero 3344 SW 8th St Miami. 12pm Burial is next door at Woodlawn North Cemetery. For more info, call 3059878341.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Caballero Rivero Little Havana
NOV
21
Burial
12:00 PM
Woodlawn North Cemetery
Caballero Rivero Little Havana
3344 SW 8TH ST
Miami, FL 33135
3054459508
