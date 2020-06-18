Reaburn, Marian B. , nee Bray, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 95, after a long, hard fought battle, with Alzheimer's disease. Marian, born in Detroit, Michigan to Milton and Lillian Bray and moved to Florida as a baby where she was raised in Orlando and Miami, Florida by her grandparents Frank and Ida Hoequist. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, nurse, educator, friend, and animal lover, giving everyone she met her full attention and help, if needed. As a mother, she raised her children with an unparalleled love. Her guidance in their lives gave them a loving and cultured roadmap through her example, on how to live their lives with confidence, kindness and courage. She was the strength and center of our family and our world. Her greatest desire in life was to become a nurse and care for those in need. She worked hard and achieved her goal. As a nurse and educator, she loved her job profoundly. She considered the entire Jackson Memorial Hospital staff and coworkers her other beloved family. Her time as a nurse at JMH was one of the great highlights of her life. As a family, we are proud of all she accomplished throughout her nursing career. She retired from JMH in the mid 1990's to spend her time with, and helping her family and pets. She also enjoyed reading and traveling. She touched the lives of so very many people throughout her life, leaving her small mark everywhere she went. She never knew a stranger and treated all with equal generosity, compassion and grace. She is survived by her children Georgiana Branden, Leslie Glynn, Robert Reaburn and his wife Debbie Reaburn, and Ruth Reaburn-Dozoul, her granddaughters Marian Glynn and Angela Speach, grandson Remy Dozoul and great grandson Cooper Speach, and her beloved friend and caretaker Amanda Lara. Our family would like to thank Sallyanne Swank and all of the wonderful ladies at Swankridge Care Center who watched over her and cared for her with dignity, kindness, gentleness and compassion through the final years of her courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Private services will be held in Orlando, Florida.



