BERG, MARIAN Melbourne, FL On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Marian Dorothy (Anderson) Berg, whose life bore testimony to her love for the Lord and her family, passed away at the age of 97. Marian was born in Java, South Dakota. On December 14, 1941, she married Herbert Paul Berg, who preceded her in death after 57 years of marriage. She is survived by her five children, Paul (Harriet), Phillip, Mark, Karen, and Carol (Geoff); five grandchildren, Michael (Belinda), Robert, Cassandra (Jackson), Coleman, and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sarah (Eric), and Joshua. Service will be held Monday, October 14, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of South Brevard interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery. Brownliemaxwell.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
