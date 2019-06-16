DEL VECCHIO, MARIAN (Seidner) Marian (Seidner) Del Vecchio passed away June 15 in Miami Beach at the age of 84 from pancreatic cancer. She leaves her loving husband, Frank, children Richard and Angela and three grand-children, her brother, former Foreign Service Officer Frank Seidner, and her twin sister, artist Susan Adler. A celebration of her life will be held September 9. Her memoir, "Hunger," traces her family's 1938 escape from Hitler, the excitement of New York, and the Freudian labyrinth of the 1960s. In 1964 Marian married former fighter pilot, now attorney, Frank Del Vecchio. His work plunged them into Boston politics and the civil rights movement in Washington, D.C. Since the late 1990s, Marian's cartooning skewered the political clashes between South Beach development and historic preservation. Her infectious laugh and humor are her irreplaceable trademarks. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the West End Museum, Boston Massachusetts. More about Marian at https://www.facebook.com/marian.delvecchio.7 https://amzn.to/305GXZo [Memoir] https://vimeo.com/337586305 [Interview] https://thewestendmuseum.org/support/donate/[Donations]
Published in the Miami Herald on June 16, 2019