FARREY, MARIANNE ELIZABETH (KENNEDY) Peaceful and surrounded by friends and family, passed on to her everlasting home in Heaven, on February 26th, 2015. She was born June 25th, 1951 in Miami, Fl. She was one of five children to Edward (d. 1964) and Margaret (Caito) Kennedy. In her early years, she attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Notre Dame Academy. Later on, she realized her childhood dreams by completing her BS in Nursing at Florida State University, joining the Delta Zeta sorority, and becoming an indomitable "Seminole" fan, something she made sure every UF and UM fan heard plenty of, including her University of Florida alum husband. She married Francis "Frank" Farrey, Jr. in beautiful ceremony on February 4th, 1978. She had an altruistic heart of gold and was deeply empathetic, which perfectly suited her nursing career. Working at Mt. Sinai Miami Beach, Jackson Memorial, and also with home health, Marianne made a strong mark on the world around her; she maintained her nursing license until her final days. She also taught nursing for many years, imparting her wisdom, and empathy onto her many students. Marianne was a devoted Catholic and as a member of Our Lady of the Lakes, she taught CCD for the better part of two decades, was a Eucharistic Minister, a Lecter, ministered to the infirm and elderly, famously baked mountains of sweets for the yearly festival, worked the "Irish Coffee Booth", the festival "Italian Dinner", and had a hand in so much more from Habitat for Humanity builds, to doughnut sales and blood drives. Marianne's life's work was helping others, and she was beloved everywhere she went. She loved assisting at many schools over the years, organizing art docent projects, building butterfly gardens, and teaching in any and every way. Most dear to her heart, were children with special abilities, and she spent many days a week assisting at The Marian Center School, always returning home with the grandest smile gracing her face. Marianne enjoyed bringing her family and friends together for any and all occasions, and she loved the sounds of merriment and laughter filling her home. She spent summers exploring the mountains, rivers, and small towns of North Carolina with her family. Above all, she was the "world's best mother" to three lucky children. She is survived by her mother Margaret Kennedy, brothers Edward and Thomas Kennedy, sisters Margaret Slaton and Kathleen Fuentes, her husband Francis Farrey, Jr. (d. 2019), children Bethany, Eric, and Katie, and countless nieces, nephews, and a vast extended family. A memorial service and mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Miami Lakes, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 10am, with a reception in the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, Marianne asked that donations be made to the Marian Center School, 15701 NW 37th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Please visit her online memorial at

