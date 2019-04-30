FARREY, MARIANNE ELIZABETH (Kennedy), rose to heaven Feb 26th, 2015. Born in Miami, FL. on June 25th, 1951 to Edward (d. 1964) and Margaret (Caito) Kennedy. FSU grad., nurse, teacher, philanthropist, loving wife, incredible mother, devout catholic, and heart of gold. Funeral mass Saturday May 4th at 10am, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Marian Center School: 15701 NW 37th Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054. For more information, guest book and full obituary please go to: www.FrankandMarianne.org
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 30, 2019