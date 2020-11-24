Marie Day
June 1, 1941 - November 21, 2020
Bridgeport, West Virginia - Marie Eileen Pasken Day, 79, originally of Miami, died Saturday November 21, 2020 at her residence in Bridgeport, WV.
Marie was born in 1941 in Sellersville, PA. She moved to Miami as a child and graduated from Miami Senior High in 1959. She later graduated from the University of Miami with a B.S. in nursing. Marie was a long-time registered nurse at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital and retired in 2006.
Marie was the daughter of the late Stanley Joseph Pasken and late Marion Ziegler Pasken. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Brian Eastman Day.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Wanda Day Lhotsky; son-in-law, Gary Lhotsky; and grandchildren, Christopher, Nathan, and Kaden of Bridgeport, WV; a son, Brian Day, II of Moscow, ID; and two brothers with family, Michael Pasken (wife Goldie, children Timothy and Matthew) of Ft. Pierce, FL and Stanley Pasken (wife Cristina and children Vicky, Nick, and Ken) of Miami.
Marie always had a caring nature about her, so it was no surprise that she was an extraordinary nurse. She always did for others before she did for herself and was just so thoughtful and giving. She was truly a blessing to all that knew her.
Marie was a passionate reader of books and enjoyed baking. She and her husband liked going to the movies on Sundays and taking evening walks around their lovely West Miami neighborhood. She was blessed by three grandsons and enjoyed their visits to Miami. Marie was a long-time member of Granada Presbyterian Church in Coral Gables before she moved out of state to live with her daughter.
Condolences to the Day Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com
Cremation services provided by Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV