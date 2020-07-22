Gulla, Marie E, 87, peacefully passed away July 18, 2020 in Miami, FL. Born Oct 20, 1932 in Boston Ma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and survived by: Karen (Mike), Frank (Marta), Ronald (Dana) and grandchildren Megan and Aidan. Marie & Frank were founding parishioners of St Catherine of Siena. Marie was an ordained minister and served in many ministries within the church as well as an active member of the "Senior Lift Center". Services will be held at St Catherine's on Thursday 7/23 at 1:30 PM. Marie was a league member at St Jude's hospital and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to St Jude Children's Hospital.



