Marie Gulla
1932 - 2020
Gulla, Marie E, 87, peacefully passed away July 18, 2020 in Miami, FL. Born Oct 20, 1932 in Boston Ma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and survived by: Karen (Mike), Frank (Marta), Ronald (Dana) and grandchildren Megan and Aidan. Marie & Frank were founding parishioners of St Catherine of Siena. Marie was an ordained minister and served in many ministries within the church as well as an active member of the "Senior Lift Center". Services will be held at St Catherine's on Thursday 7/23 at 1:30 PM. Marie was a league member at St Jude's hospital and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to St Jude Children's Hospital.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
01:30 PM
St Catherine's
July 22, 2020
Karen and family our deepest sympathy to you and your family, my memory of your Mother was when we were at a July 4th celebration and sitting on lawn chairs, when we laughed at another family when they sat in their lawned chairs and they broke and they fell on the ground, and not long after that the same thing happened to one of us I can still see your Mom laughing as well as you and me. Fond memories you will always cherish and never forget. God Bless You All and know she is resting. Our Love and Prayers to all of you.

Bruce & Mary Jean
Mary Jean Brown
Friend
