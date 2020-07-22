Karen and family our deepest sympathy to you and your family, my memory of your Mother was when we were at a July 4th celebration and sitting on lawn chairs, when we laughed at another family when they sat in their lawned chairs and they broke and they fell on the ground, and not long after that the same thing happened to one of us I can still see your Mom laughing as well as you and me. Fond memories you will always cherish and never forget. God Bless You All and know she is resting. Our Love and Prayers to all of you.
Bruce & Mary Jean
