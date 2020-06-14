Marietta Pedersen

PEDERSEN, Marietta, loving mother of Charles Kenneth (Von) and Christian Kai, passed away May 28, 2020, in Bellingham, Wash. She considered Ken and Kai her most marvelous gifts from God. She is also survived by her twin sister, Martine Orr (Gil); her favorite and only brother, George Christian Pedersen Jr.(Terry); her baby sister, Johanna Wyatt; eleven grandchildren, Roechelle, KaiLee, Joel, Forrest, Brianna', Tyler, Cassidy, Sara, Colton, Mikena, and Logan; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; four greatgreat niblings; many cousins, two daughters in heart, Angie and Tracy; and many dear friends. She was pre-deceased by her cherished husband, James Miller Pedersen and her loving parents, George Christian and Pasqualina Trombetta Pedersen. Marietta's family thanks all for the prayers and good wishes. Go to Westfordfuneralhome. com for more.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store