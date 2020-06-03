Marilyn Gayle FIZER MARCH After a most courageous seven year battle with pancreatic cancer, I am sad to have to report to her many friends in our community that Marilyn has moved on. She astounded her veteran medical support team with her resilience in a most daunting fight against a formidable foe, disarming them quite readily with her grace and with her smile, as she has done all of her life. The most unselfish person I have ever known, she spent her adult life raising her children and also coaching softball, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, church officer and PTA president, successfully arguing before the School Board that classrooms with children with special needs would benefit from air conditioning to help keep their attention, which prompted the School Board to go one step further and air condition all the schools. As her children grew and moved on, she took responsibility for caring for her parents as they aged, and raising money for programs to aid abandoned, abused and or neglected children (CHARLEE). the physically challenged, elderly or disadvantaged (Easter Seals) and then championing women's causes: equal pay and employment opportunity; freedom from violence through domestic violence, sexual assault and/or human trafficking; and womens health issues (The Womens Fund). Upon retirement, she was recruited to teach other non profit organizations how to do the things as she had done. She served as co-captain for 18 summers of the March Family Tour, rounding up as many grandchildren as could participate, and introducing them on road trips to the different cultures that abound in these United States, to our history and our varying topography, flora and fauna, and to the different ways one can be amused and entertained on the road, in a van, or on a train, or a bus, or a boat or a plane with your cousins and siblings. The family will be forever grateful for the care she received at the Sylvester Cancer Center, now under the UM Health umbrella, where she was ably served by each and every health care provider who came her way. Her journey there began when our long time family physician, the legendary Dr. Pepi Granat, who is still taking patients and who has treated our family for over forty years, correctly suspected that a nagging pain might be a problem and sent Marilyn right to a scan, and immediately determined that she needed to consult with an oncologist. Referred to Dr. Pasquale Benedetto by another angel, Jamie McKinney Rusk, and shepherded by his administrative assistant, the wonderful Kim Parish, Dr. B reviewed the files and sent her to the legendary Dr. Joe Levi who readily performed the initial surgery that contributed immensely to her survival for the first five years of this battle, during which she never missed a day of work despite rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Upon its return, two subsequent lung surgeries were performed by Dr. Dao Nguyen, whose innovative robotic techniques contributed immensely to pain reduction which was most appreciated. Ably assisting throughout the journey were nurses Karin Kimball and then Bertha Corujo. The raging cancer proved too mobile and too relentless, and she valiantly concluded that the time had come to reunite with her WWII hero father, Charles Fizer and wait for the rest of us, and we said goodbye to a woman whose work ethic was unparalleled, and whose ability to soothe and nurture and guide and love, unmatchable. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Fizer, daughters Darla (Luis) and Melissa (Troy) and son Don (Mary); grandkids: Luis, Tomas and Dan Goicouria; Kyle, Sophia and Emily Schroeder and Tori Wollenbecker; Madison and Holden Holden Holden Keep Those Doggies RollinMarch; brother Charles Fizer (Lauren), sister Anita (Robert); in-laws Bill March (Carla) and Patti Jones; and husband for over 51 years and the luckiest man on earth, Don We will have a gathering in her honor some time in the future, most likely in late summer, and notice will appear in the In Memoriam column here. Instead of flowers, etc., the family is sure that if so inclined, one can contribute to the program of therapy for folks with special needs, Whispering Manes.



