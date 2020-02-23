LINDEN, MARILYN "MICKEY" Passed calmly into the long sleep on February 20, 2020. She will join her husband, Jerry, who predeceased her. She was born 1/18/1925 and had a long full life. She was an artist who painted beautiful paintings, loved golf, her card games and maj jong , the race track and travelled the world, but she was happiest when with family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Robin McCullars, son Neil Linden (Paula), grandchildren Ari Linden (Amy), Todd Linden, Brett McCullars (Heather) and Clay McCullars (Amanda), as well as 6 great grandchildren. The Family asks that donations in Mickey's name be made to the or the City of Hope. Graveside service 1 pm TODAY Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2020