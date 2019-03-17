MCGINNIS, MARILYN 81, a Miami native and graduate of Coral Gables High School passed away March 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Marilyn was predeceased by her mother, Aagot Barrie and father, Leland Barrie. She is survived by her husband, Ralph McGinnis, her twin sister, Marion Schmidt, sister, Diane Gourley, brother, Erik Barrie and her children, Debra Escobar, Marsha Billodeaux and Frank Durnell as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren who loved her very much. A funeral service will begin at 8:30am on Tuesday, March 19th at Stanfill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 17, 2019