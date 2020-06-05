Marilyn SHER
Marilyn Sher 83 years old passed away quietly at home with her beloved husband Gary, son Mark, daughter Frazer and grandson Griffin Sher at her side. She is also survived by Captain Ian Sher US Army, grandson and grandson's Dillon and Baron Moran and brother Allan Marcus. Born in New York to Joseph and Billie Marcus. Marilyn attended Clark University where she met Gary in 1954, they were married December 1956. Marilyn was extremely socially conscious she was the Vice President of the League of Women Voters in Dade County. She attended The University of Miami Law School, in the mid 70's. She then went on to practice as an accomplished and respected litigator for over 30 years with the firm of Chonin and Sher. Marilyn also made time to be on the Community Relations Board, the Antidefamation League Board and for six years she was President of the Urban League of Dade County. Funeral services will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Sunday, June 7th, 2020. Due to COVID-19 congregations are governed by social distancing severely limiting attendance; however, those wishing to say goodbye to Marilyn will have the ability to do so via webcast. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
