LOPEZ-BLANCO BOUZA, MARINO, DR. Our beloved Marino Lopez-Blanco Bouza, Doctor of Law from the University of Havana, University of Miami, Masters degree from Barry University School of social work and most importantly coxswain for the Havana Biltmore Yacht Club in Cuba, passed away the same way he lived, peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Key Biscayne on Holy Tuesday April 7th. The beat of his cherished "tumbadora" has arrived in heaven. The family appreciates your prayers for his eternal rest.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 15, 2020