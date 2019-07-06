APGAR, MARION EWING, passed away peacefully into the presence of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 20, 1924. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati where she was an active member of her beloved sorority, Alpha Chi Omega. She met the love of her life, Ross Apgar in 1949. They moved to Miami, Florida where she taught Home Economics at Miami Jackson High School, and passed on her perfected gifts of hospitality and homemaking. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church for 62 years and was very involved in the Women's Fellowship. She also belonged to Gilded Lillies (Easter Seals), Coral Gable Garden Club, PEO, and the Coral Gables Country Club. She was predeceased by Ross, her husband of 54 years and Ashley Power, grandaughter. Survived by her daughters Martha Power (Woody) and Cindy Smith (Jerome); her nieces Kim Wiles (Scott) and Susan Ewing; her grandchildren, Kimberly and Ross Power, and Jackie and Alex Smith; and her grand-nephew/nieces Theo and Lauren Wiles. Her loving and kind spirit and sweet smile will be missed but we celebrate that she is with her Lord and Savior and once again able to dance with her precious husband. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

