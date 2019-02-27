Marjean McLaughlin Buckner passed on from this physical world on February 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. She was born on October 19, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Mount Carmel School of Nursing in 1963, moved to Los Angeles and opened the first pediatric cardiology ICU in the country. She later received doctorates in Health & Adult Education and continued her career in teaching. In 2014 she was inducted into the International Adult and Continuing Education (IACE) Hall of Fame. Marjean is survived by her husband Donald, her children David, Michael and Leigh, her granddaughters Julia, Mackenzie and Catherine, her sisters Ila, Mary, Carolyn, Patricia, Eilean and Kay, her brother Jerry, daughter-in-law, Melissa, as well as her 5 cats. Complete obituary: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/miami-fl/marjean-buckner-8180006
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2019