Marjorie Ann Klein (Orr), Ann to most, 78, passed on Tuesday evening, 2/11/20, at VITAS Hospice Hialeah, of natural causes. Born abroad in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles, to parents William and Agnes Orr, raised there in the Lago community of the Seroe Colorado region of the island, Ann so often happily reflected on her journey to adulthood there before her parents retired and came back to Miami after her high school graduation. At Dade County Jr College Ann cofounded Kappa Omega sorority, & after graduation headed to university in Texas, a tenure cut short by homesickness to come back to Miami to her family. Ann became a law firm secretary at Mershon, Sawyer & Johnston in Miami. It was then she met Josef Klein to whom she married in 1964, together until 1989. In 1969 had their only child Paul Josef, moved to Miami Springs, then Miami Lakes, where she spent the remainder of her life being a loving mother & homemaker. Ann is survived by son Paul Josef Klein, son-in-law Rafael Jimenez, brother William D. Orr, Jr (Bill) & partner Julie Affleck; nieces & nephews Kathy Guildner (Orr), Sean Orr, Cheryl Orr, & Keith Orr; former sister-in-law Eileen Orr; cousins Judith Orr, Julie Brannock (Orr), & Don Stevenson; dear friends & neighbors Robert & Charlita Madden and Alan & Peggy Walch; and sorority sisters Connie Babcock (King) & Dawn Gordon (Tuten). Ann will be laid to rest with her parents at Woodlawn Cemetery in Miami, with date and time to be announced.

