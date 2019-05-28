Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Marjorie Parker Wessel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WESSEL, DR. MARJORIE PARKER Dr. Marjorie "Marge" Parker Wessel, 88, passed away peacefully May 23, 2019 at home surrounded by family & treasured caregivers Rossanna Ordenana and Mayra Gonzalez. She was born Nov. 13, 1930 in NYC. Predeceased by husband of 59 years, Louis Joseph Wessel, parents Joseph H. & Marjorie O'Neill Parker; brother Joe Parker. Survived by children Margie Wessel Scott (Brian), Joe Wessel (Mary Gayle), Ann Marie Wessel Indorf (Scott); loving grandchildren Dan Scott, Tricia Scott Brown(Patrick), Robby Scott (Chelsea), Trent Wessel, Parker Wessel, Ryan Indorf, Katie Indorf, Andrew Indorf, Luke Indorf; great-grandson Liam Joseph Brown; numerous Parker cousins, nieces & nephews; treasured priests, friends and educational professionals she was blessed to know and work beside. The Parkers moved to Miami in 1940 and she attended St. Mary's Catholic School and High School, Miami; Bachelor's in Social Work/Education, Florida State University; Masters in Education, University of Miami; Doctorate in Educational Leadership, University of Miami. She dedicated her professional life of 48 years, to Dade County Public Schools as teacher and administrator: Ben Franklin Elementary, North Miami Junior, Henry Filer Junior, Hialeah Junior, Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior, American Senior, Miami Norland Senior. Upon her retirement in 2000 she was DCPS longest tenured educator. Dr. Wessel was a game changer, who made a difference in the lives of thousands of student-athletes, parents, coaches, teachers, school administrators, and politicians. Proud to be associated with & honored by: St. Mary's Catholic Church and School, Florida State University, Alpha Omicron Pi, Northeast Miami Women's Club, Dade County Public Schools and School Board, the University of Miami, Barry University, Archdiocese of Miami, Catholic Educators' Guild, the Sports Society, Msgr. Pace High School, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Florida High School Activities Association, Southern Association of Colleges & Schools/Advanced, Doctors Charter School Miami Shores. The legacy of Marge, Ms. Parker, Mom, Dr. Wessel, & Grams as parent, educator, mentor, and fan will live in the hearts of us all. She will forever be the most loyal FSU Alum and fan. GO NOLES! The Parker Wessel Family will receive friends 6:30-8:30pm Sunday, June 2nd, St. Rose of Lima Church, Miami Shores; prayer service & sharing of memories at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, Monday, June 3rd, St. Mary's Cathedral, Miami. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Marian Center, Miami.

