Marjorie Pearlson

PEARLSON, MARJORIE. Passed peacefully at 95 on July 23 surrounded by loved ones in her Pinecrest home on Marge Pearlson Way. She is survived by her 94-year-old husband of 74 years and childhood sweetheart Raymond Pearlson, her five children Douglas, Richard, Michael, Jimmy, Judy, grand- and great- grandchildren. Recognized for her decades of activism for community education, Marge earned an honorary doctorate and Woman of Impact Award. She will be remembered as a dynamic force: bold and kind, stylish and playful, passionate and loyal, with an unparalleled zest for life. A special thank you to June, Judith, and Althea, her dedicated caretakers. A celebration of her life will be planned; for more information, memories, condolences, contact: margepearlsonway@gmail.com.



