1/1
Marjorie Pearlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEARLSON, MARJORIE. Passed peacefully at 95 on July 23 surrounded by loved ones in her Pinecrest home on Marge Pearlson Way. She is survived by her 94-year-old husband of 74 years and childhood sweetheart Raymond Pearlson, her five children Douglas, Richard, Michael, Jimmy, Judy, grand- and great- grandchildren. Recognized for her decades of activism for community education, Marge earned an honorary doctorate and Woman of Impact Award. She will be remembered as a dynamic force: bold and kind, stylish and playful, passionate and loyal, with an unparalleled zest for life. A special thank you to June, Judith, and Althea, her dedicated caretakers. A celebration of her life will be planned; for more information, memories, condolences, contact: margepearlsonway@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved