LEITNER, MARK 56, of Miami Lakes, FL, passed away July 28, 2019. Mark was a graduate of Hialeah- Miami Lakes High School and the University of Florida and spent many years working in Vail Colorado. He loved Bravo, the summer Vail Valley music festival where he worked as the Production Manager. He also loved to ski and many other outdoor activities. He is survived by his devoted parents Frank and Kate Leitner, his siblings, Lesley Rhyne, David Leitner, Suzanne Leitner-Peterseil, their spouses Jim Rhyne, Susan Leitner, and Todd Peterseil and his adoring nieces and nephews Marc, Allison, Casey, Jimmy, Connor, Sara, Lila, and Sophia. He leaves a legacy of endless generosity and kindness and he will always have a special place in the hearts of anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5th at Vista Funeral Home (5755 NW 142nd Street, Miami Lakes, FL 33014) from 6PM to 8PM. In his spirit of giving the family asks that make donations to benefit those suffering from mental health issues to the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI) http://donate.nami.org/MarkLeitner or the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention (FISP).

