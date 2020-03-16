Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Greenberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENBERG, MARK J. Born August 25, 1931 of Boca Raton, FL passed away on March 14, 2020 at 6:06 pm. He was beloved father of his three sons, David Evan, Robert Todd and Jonathan Drew, daughter in law Debbie, as well as loving Grandfather of Lindsey, Jacob, Isabella and Rachel. A graduate of Syracuse University, he began his career in Advertising as a copywriter at Hearst Publishing. He joined Warner Books in 1965 and worked for more than three decades rising to President of his Division. Mark retired from Warner Communication as President of Warner Books Advertising Department and The Mesa Group Advertising Agency where he served as Co-Founder until his retirement in 2005. During his advertising career he was honored by his industry on many occasions, receiving nume-rous awards over the years. He was a resident of New York and Great Barrington, MA where he enjoyed many years of gardening and the Arts. His retirement brought him to The Polo Club of Boca Raton, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. An avid reader, his passion was the enjoyment of a good novel, as a frequent traveler he toured many of the worlds countries with his wife Sheila Greenberg and his friends. Services will be held at The Gardens of Boca Raton, 4103 N Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends.