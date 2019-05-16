Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Lawrence Parets. View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Parets loved lacrosse. From the first time he picked up a stick, he was addicted. He would go on to play, coach, and help shape the sport in South Florida. Mark was born in Chicago, July 11, 1961, Larry and Joan's (Caddigan) oldest child. His early years were filled with playing with his many cousins and siblings, Matt and Linda (Moskowitz). The latter would argue that "playing" often meant "tormenting", but who didn't love rolling their little sister up in a mattress and tickling her until she peed? The family moved to Miami and Mark started playing soccer for Southridge. He considered following Larry into computer programming, but once he discovered lacrosse, he chose a field over a cubical. Mark was playing attack when he met Beth Riescher. The two formed an easy friendship and eventually they fell in love. She agreed to marry him in 1982 despite his whitefro that would've put Lindsay Buckingham to shame. Between stringing sticks and checking midfielders, Mark and Beth became parents. One of the first gifts he bought Mark Ryan and Elizabeth were mini lacrosse sticks because toddlers throwing rock hard projectiles seemed completely reasonable at the time. In his spare time from lacrosse, Mark played lacrosse. He competed in adult leagues and dug into his genealogy to qualify for Team Israel. He coached, officiated, and promoted the sport across the region. He was inducted into the South Florida Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012. Mark loved being "Coach Parets", but nothing meant more than being "PaPa" to his grandchildren, Emily and Ashton. He would do anything for them including making them giggle with homemade videos. Linda wishes she had known about the videos prior to his passing because posting them to Facebook would have been the perfect revenge for that mattress thing. He was voted 2019 USLacrosse South Florida Men's Coach of the Year, but he passed away on April 19, 2019 before getting the news. There is no doubt he bragged about it to Joan, Larry, and all of the aunts, uncles, and cousins he joined in passing. They would have agreed it was well-deserved before Uncle Joe told him to go grab him an Old Style. Mark leaves behind his wife and best friend, Beth, and a loving family who are pretty bitter about having lost him so young. In addition to Mark Ryan, Elizebeth, Emily and Ashton, there's Matt, his wife Sara (Stelle) and their son, Lukas; Linda, her husband Dustin and their son, Jonathan; and his honorary daughters, Kathina Cook and Angie Bouchard. A memorial for Mark will be held from 2:00-3:30 on May 19, 2019 at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33156. It will be followed by a reception at A Hole in the Wall, 8002 SW 81 Drive, Miami, FL 33156. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the college fund for his grandchildren. Details can be found at http:www.parets.com/mark.

Mark Parets loved lacrosse. From the first time he picked up a stick, he was addicted. He would go on to play, coach, and help shape the sport in South Florida. Mark was born in Chicago, July 11, 1961, Larry and Joan's (Caddigan) oldest child. His early years were filled with playing with his many cousins and siblings, Matt and Linda (Moskowitz). The latter would argue that "playing" often meant "tormenting", but who didn't love rolling their little sister up in a mattress and tickling her until she peed? The family moved to Miami and Mark started playing soccer for Southridge. He considered following Larry into computer programming, but once he discovered lacrosse, he chose a field over a cubical. Mark was playing attack when he met Beth Riescher. The two formed an easy friendship and eventually they fell in love. She agreed to marry him in 1982 despite his whitefro that would've put Lindsay Buckingham to shame. Between stringing sticks and checking midfielders, Mark and Beth became parents. One of the first gifts he bought Mark Ryan and Elizabeth were mini lacrosse sticks because toddlers throwing rock hard projectiles seemed completely reasonable at the time. In his spare time from lacrosse, Mark played lacrosse. He competed in adult leagues and dug into his genealogy to qualify for Team Israel. He coached, officiated, and promoted the sport across the region. He was inducted into the South Florida Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2012. Mark loved being "Coach Parets", but nothing meant more than being "PaPa" to his grandchildren, Emily and Ashton. He would do anything for them including making them giggle with homemade videos. Linda wishes she had known about the videos prior to his passing because posting them to Facebook would have been the perfect revenge for that mattress thing. He was voted 2019 USLacrosse South Florida Men's Coach of the Year, but he passed away on April 19, 2019 before getting the news. There is no doubt he bragged about it to Joan, Larry, and all of the aunts, uncles, and cousins he joined in passing. They would have agreed it was well-deserved before Uncle Joe told him to go grab him an Old Style. Mark leaves behind his wife and best friend, Beth, and a loving family who are pretty bitter about having lost him so young. In addition to Mark Ryan, Elizebeth, Emily and Ashton, there's Matt, his wife Sara (Stelle) and their son, Lukas; Linda, her husband Dustin and their son, Jonathan; and his honorary daughters, Kathina Cook and Angie Bouchard. A memorial for Mark will be held from 2:00-3:30 on May 19, 2019 at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33156. It will be followed by a reception at A Hole in the Wall, 8002 SW 81 Drive, Miami, FL 33156. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the college fund for his grandchildren. Details can be found at http:www.parets.com/mark. Published in the Miami Herald on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close