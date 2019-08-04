Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark O. Halverson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALVERSON, MARK O. On Monday, July 22, 2019, Mark O. Halverson, loving husband, and father of three daughters passed away peacefully with his wife present. He was 86 years old. Mark was born in Gunnison, UT but spent his childhood in Salt Lake City. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served in the Korean conflict. Mark was always athletic. In his early teens, Mark was very involved in gymnastics, which is unusual for a person who is 6'3". Later he focused on weight training and serious competition in weight lifting. After his discharge, he enrolled in the University of Utah where he received both a BS and an MS degree in Geophysics. During this time, he met and married Marjorie Bonner. They raised three beautiful daughters, Arlinda, Georgianna and Judy. With his family, he enjoyed hiking and skiing on a regular basis and often ran 10K's. Mark worked as a geophysicist for the Anaconda Company from 1958 on and later headed ARCO Oil Research and Development Laboratories in Plano, TX. When offered early retirement, Mark grabbed it. He spent much time working on sci-fi stories and had 2 published in Argosy, the premier sci-fi magazine. He continued to do geophysics on a consulting basis. After retirement Mark had time to reengage in his hobby of hiking. His wife, Marjorie passed away in 1998. During their marriage, they had lived in Utah, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. Mark met Marilyn Himmel in 1999. Marilyn and Mark were married in January 2000. They enjoyed traveling and visited over 22 different countries on 5 continents. After moving to Miami FL, he became addicted to tennis. Mark played 6 days per week for many years. He really enjoyed playing at Coral Oaks Tennis Club where he was proudly part of the group that calls themselves, The Dumbheads. Mark is survived by his wife, 3 of his 4 siblings, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close