BARKLEY, MARLENE 85, of Naples died in her sleep Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born August 31, 1934 in Waupun, WI., the daughter of Fred and Esther Nyhuis. She was married 43 years to her husband, Peter Don Barkley. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Lois Johnson, Yvonne Bolda and Karen Olson, 2 sons, Peter Scott (Mary) Barkley, and John (Michelle) Barkley, her 2 grandchildren Nick Barkley and Katie (Andy) Willis, and her great grandchild Raelynn Willis. Marlene dedicated her life to serving others as she had a nursing career that spanned over 60 years. She attended the Milwaukee County School of Nursing (RN) and later became one of the first nurse practitioners In Florida. She continued her education at the University of Miami and Barry University where she received her MSN-ARNP. Her career included 22 years of service at the Miami VA Medical Center retiring as the Director of Hospital Based Home Care. Marlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, always putting the needs of others before herself. She was a longtime member of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. A memorial service will be held on January 11th, 2020 2pm at Fuller Funeral Home, Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Online condolences may be offered at

BARKLEY, MARLENE 85, of Naples died in her sleep Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born August 31, 1934 in Waupun, WI., the daughter of Fred and Esther Nyhuis. She was married 43 years to her husband, Peter Don Barkley. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Lois Johnson, Yvonne Bolda and Karen Olson, 2 sons, Peter Scott (Mary) Barkley, and John (Michelle) Barkley, her 2 grandchildren Nick Barkley and Katie (Andy) Willis, and her great grandchild Raelynn Willis. Marlene dedicated her life to serving others as she had a nursing career that spanned over 60 years. She attended the Milwaukee County School of Nursing (RN) and later became one of the first nurse practitioners In Florida. She continued her education at the University of Miami and Barry University where she received her MSN-ARNP. Her career included 22 years of service at the Miami VA Medical Center retiring as the Director of Hospital Based Home Care. Marlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, always putting the needs of others before herself. She was a longtime member of Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. A memorial service will be held on January 11th, 2020 2pm at Fuller Funeral Home, Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 22, 2019

