HAYES, MARLON "Lonnie" CARL, age 81, passed away peacefully in Concord, NC on September 9, 2019, after a short illness. He was born in Miami Beach, Florida and lived his entire life in Dade County, FL. until 7 years ago when he moved to Concord, NC. He was a successful businessman in Miami and the founder of At Home Tire. He was very active in several civic organizations, serving a term as President of the Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center Association, many years as a member of the Progress Club and serving a term as President. He was a long-time member of the Orange Bowl Staging Committee. For years he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher of 4-year-olds at his church, Christ Journey (UBC). He was also a friend of Bill W. for over 35 years. He personally mentored and touched the lives of hundreds of youth during his lifetime. His family was the most important thing in the world to him and he never passed up an opportunity to express his gratefulness and share what a blessing they were to him. He was the most devoted husband and family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his family, telling stories and cooking meals for all of them. He left us all a legacy of love that we will never forget. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor Wallace Hayes, of Concord, his sister, Marlene Theile and his 4 children Beverly (Paul), Bob (Tracy), Bruce (Sharon) and Barbra (Tom). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Tripp (Rachael), Kendyl (Brendan), Dylan (Allison), Alex, Elizabeth (Parker), Brady, Eleanor, Sam, Anthony, and Thomas, and great-grandchildren: Townsend, Sullivan, Ella-Hayes, Louise, and Matilda. He is survived and had close relationships with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his precious great-grandson and namesake, Thaddeus Marlon Carney and his brother, Richard Willis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center Association for the Summer Scholarship Fund, c/o Kirk Menendez, 325 Malaga Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134.

