Singer, Joan Marsha of Cape Girardeau , MO died in her sleep June 20, 2020. She is the daughter of Lawrence E. and Harriet Singer of Miami, FL (deceased). Her brother, Richard, preceded her in death but she is survived by her older sister, Carolyn Singer Bollinger of Durango, CO. Joanie graduated from Everglades School in 1971. She attended Sarah Lawrence College, The University of Miami and she earned her PhD in psychology at The University of Missouri. She began her career in private practice, but the bulk of her professional life was spent working for the state of Missouri Department of Human Services. Joanie lived in the Cape Girardeau, MO area for nearly 40 years. She was a private person, a birdwatcher who was devoted to her many animals over the years and to the caretaking of her woodland home. Her passing leaves a hole in our lives that can never be filled. Remembrances can be made in her name to one of her favorite charities, including The Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy, ACLU, The Audubon Society.



