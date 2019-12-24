Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Frederick Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr Marshall Frederick Hall, 92, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at his residence in Winter Park, Florida. Marshall was born on September 6, 1927 in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Frederick and Edith Hall. He proudly served his country in the Army, and then as a Captain the Air Force Reserves Medical Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Marshall enjoyed a long successful career as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Miami. He pioneered hip replacement surgery (the Hall Nail) and studied in Italy to perfect the ilizarov method, a bone lengthening procedure. He volunteered his expertise in many countries performing surgeries on children with congenital defects in Costa Rica, serving with Medico International in Tunisia in 1970 and in Afghanistan in 1973. He served on the Miami Emergency Disaster Task Force throughout the 1960's. He was an Associate professor at the University of Miami School of Medicine, and served as the Chief of Orthopaedics at Baptist Hospital in Miami. He was a Founding Member of the America Trauma Society, held a Certificate of proficiency in Advanced Hypnosis and was a member of The Flying Physicians Association. Marshall and his wife, Grace, enjoyed traveling around the globe during their 70 years of marriage. He was known for his love of the outdoors and sharing adventures with his family. He loved to pilot his airplane, flying to the Florida Keys to attend to patients, and flying his family to Great Harbour Cay, Bahamas. He loved boating; he dove with Mel Fisher on historic Spanish wrecks and fished the waters of the Keys, Miami and the Bahamas. He was an avid Hunter, and enjoyed trips with his sons and grandsons to Nebraska, New Mexico, Alaska, and throughout the Florida Everglades. He was active in the High Adventure Bases for the Boy Scouts in the Florida Keys, Inverness, Florida and Philmont, New Mexico. Upon retirement Marshall founded Hall’s Groves. Using his childhood experiences growing up on a farm, he successfully operated the grove for many years before passing the business to his son, Doug. Marshall is survived by his wife, Grace (Schupbach) Hall, his children, Marshall Hall, Jr and wife Judy, Eric Hall and wife Vicky , Christine Menkin and husband Martin, Douglas Hall, and his grandchildren, Kimberly Riley, Nicholai Menkin and wife Melissa, Lacey MenkinSmith and husband Tony, Katherine Hall, Shelby Hall, Gregory Hall, Lisa (Menkin) Piper, and Loren (Menkin) Christian. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 1pm at the First United Methodist Church in Winter Park, Florida.

