CLARK, MARTA FARRELL, passed away at the age of 95 on March 13, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Cumberland, MD, on January 5th, 1924, Marta was one of five children who grew up during the Great Depression. Marta worked in Washington, D.C. during WWII, and made lifelong friends. After the war ended, Marta married Dr. C.T. Clark, and shared a life with him until his death in 1989. They raised four children: Tom (Tina), Suzanne (Tim, dec.), David (Cindy) and Raymond (Heidi); ten grandchildren: Jennifer (J.P.), Elizabeth, Virginia, T.J., John, Chris, Carolina, Giancarlo (Cynthia), Brittany and Christi Rae; and great grandchildren Jack, Gianni, Luna, Conner, Alyth and Abby. Viewing will be held beginning at 5 pm Friday March 22, 2019 and services 11:30 am Saturday, March 23, both at Caballero Rivero South Funeral Home 11655 S.W. 117 Ave. Miami, Fl. 33186.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 20, 2019