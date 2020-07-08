BERENGUER, Marta Perea, 85, born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida. She is survived by her children; Jose Manuel Berenguer Perea (Ana Maria), Juan Francisco Berenguer Perea (Bonnie), and Marta Aurora Berenguer Perea (Martin), her siblings; Manuel Perea (Yoyi) and Maria Perea de Baste (Jorge), her grandchildren; Jose Manuel Berenguer IV, Ana Cristina Berenguer, Juan Alexander Berenguer, Victor Tomas Berenguer, Gabriela Irene Berenguer, Diego Martin Gomez de Cordova, and Lourdes Sofia Gomez de Cordova. A mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated on July 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church located at 180 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com