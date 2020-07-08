1/1
Marta Perea BERENGUER
BERENGUER, Marta Perea, 85, born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida. She is survived by her children; Jose Manuel Berenguer Perea (Ana Maria), Juan Francisco Berenguer Perea (Bonnie), and Marta Aurora Berenguer Perea (Martin), her siblings; Manuel Perea (Yoyi) and Maria Perea de Baste (Jorge), her grandchildren; Jose Manuel Berenguer IV, Ana Cristina Berenguer, Juan Alexander Berenguer, Victor Tomas Berenguer, Gabriela Irene Berenguer, Diego Martin Gomez de Cordova, and Lourdes Sofia Gomez de Cordova. A mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated on July 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church located at 180 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
