Martha grew up in the small town of Thunderbolt, just outside of Savannah, GA. Her love of dance drove her to open her own Dance Studio, one of the first woman owned businesses in Savannah. She appeared in movies, TV, and on Broadway, before she moved to Miami Beach where she met her husband Lester and had a son Adam. Martha dedicated her life to charities including the Diabetes Research Institute, Children’s Resource Fund, Props, Deed Club Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic, Miami Heat Institute, UM/Jackson Project Newborn, City of Hope, Sunrisers, Miami Ballet Society, Mt. Sinai Hospital Founders, Temple Emanuel Sisterhood/PTA. She touched countless lives and had a limitless love of people. She was honored as Woman of the Year for the City of Miami Beach and many other organizations and was awarded the keys to the City of Miami, Miami Beach, and North Miami Beach. Martha spent her life improving the lives of others and helping those in need. She loved meeting and making friends and made everyone she met laugh. She was an over the top, hilarious, stunningly elegant and beautiful woman who loved music, dancing and wearing fabulous gowns to charity balls, inspiring others to contribute. She was always the life of the party. Her passion for her family and friends was endless. When she wasn’t busy volunteering her time to raise money for charitable causes she was entertaining. Life with Martha was an adventure. She loved to travel. She loved to socialize and being the center of attention. She always wore a smile, had a joke, some off the wall advice and saw beauty in everyone and everything around her. She was LOVE and gave LOVE to everyone … always. Martha is survived by her son Adam, daughter-in-law Stacie, grandson Liam, companion Queenie, stepson Jeff, grandkids Cindy, Jodi, Greg, Mason, Joshua, and Perri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store