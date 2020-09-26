1/1
Martha Coatsworth Mishcon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha grew up in the small town of Thunderbolt, just outside of Savannah, GA. Her love of dance drove her to open her own Dance Studio, one of the first woman owned businesses in Savannah. She appeared in movies, TV, and on Broadway, before she moved to Miami Beach where she met her husband Lester and had a son Adam. Martha dedicated her life to charities including the Diabetes Research Institute, Children’s Resource Fund, Props, Deed Club Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic, Miami Heat Institute, UM/Jackson Project Newborn, City of Hope, Sunrisers, Miami Ballet Society, Mt. Sinai Hospital Founders, Temple Emanuel Sisterhood/PTA. She touched countless lives and had a limitless love of people. She was honored as Woman of the Year for the City of Miami Beach and many other organizations and was awarded the keys to the City of Miami, Miami Beach, and North Miami Beach. Martha spent her life improving the lives of others and helping those in need. She loved meeting and making friends and made everyone she met laugh. She was an over the top, hilarious, stunningly elegant and beautiful woman who loved music, dancing and wearing fabulous gowns to charity balls, inspiring others to contribute. She was always the life of the party. Her passion for her family and friends was endless. When she wasn’t busy volunteering her time to raise money for charitable causes she was entertaining. Life with Martha was an adventure. She loved to travel. She loved to socialize and being the center of attention. She always wore a smile, had a joke, some off the wall advice and saw beauty in everyone and everything around her. She was LOVE and gave LOVE to everyone … always. Martha is survived by her son Adam, daughter-in-law Stacie, grandson Liam, companion Queenie, stepson Jeff, grandkids Cindy, Jodi, Greg, Mason, Joshua, and Perri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved