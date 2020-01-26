Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Sambile) Cruz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cruz, Martha (Sambile) passed away January 23, 2020 surrounded by family at home. Born December 30, 1934 in Havana, Cuba into a US Navy family. Martha was a Navy wife and worked for the federal government for 15 years. Predeceased by her Father and Mother Santiago and Anita Sambile, her brothers George and Santiago Sambile Jr , her husband Angel Cruz and Grandson Alexander Cruz . She is survived by her three sons and their families Chris wife JoAnne Weston, Grandson Alejandro and Granddaughter Alana, Nome , wife Linda and Grandson Santiago and Sonny, wife Rhonda and Grandson Kyle. Mom was always there to make sure we followed our dreams. She always had words of support for all of us when we had our challenges. She was always there to help guide us and she was that ray of light for us! She cared about other people and she volunteered at Cutler Ridge Park Pool as a volunteer swim instructor. She taught us the value of volunteering and serving your community. We will miss you and are grateful for the time we have had with you. Mom, fair winds and following seas you will soon be with Dad! Donations in Martha's memory may be made to the .

