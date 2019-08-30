MARIN, MARTHA F., of Miami, Florida, widow of Justo Marin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Jatibonico, Camaguey, Cuba, studied accounting in Havana, moved to Miami in 1962 and worked as an executive banker for over 30 years until her retirement. She is survived by her children, Justo (Michelle) Marin, Jorge (Wanda) Marin, Martha (Michael) Christiansen, and Patricia (Jorge) Silva, her grandchildren Justin (Tina), Amy (Cody), Brook, Shane, Dakota (Adam), Peyton, Chloe, Cole, Oliver, Ericka, Emily and Patrick, and her great-grandchildren Remy, Ellery, Elena and Nolen. A mass will be celebrated at St. Brendan Catholic Church at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 31st, burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the .

