Martha Luisa Hoheisen Fuentes
Martha Luisa Hoheisen Fuentes Martha Luisa Hoheisen Fuentes, born in Havana, Cuba to Federico Hoheisen and Julia Zimmermann Larrondo, passed away peacefully on July 30. She is survived by her daughters, Vivian and Yolanda, their husbands, Wieland and Richard, and grandchildren, Barbara and Alexandra. She will be dearly missed by all. A funeral mass will be held in Ft. Myers, FL on August 14 at 11 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/stvincentftmyers.org/

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
