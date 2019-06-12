RUHL, MARTHA, 97, wife of the late Frank Ruhl, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Pamela Maloy, Robert Ruhl (Marcia) and Bruce Ruhl (Maureen), 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life. Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother; registered nurse for over 20 years; avid reader and card player; and perfect dance partner for her beloved husband, Frank. Celebration of life will be at The Palace at Kendall on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 12, 2019