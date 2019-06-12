Martha Ruhl (1921 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ruhl.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
The Palace at Kendall
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUHL, MARTHA, 97, wife of the late Frank Ruhl, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She is survived by her children, Pamela Maloy, Robert Ruhl (Marcia) and Bruce Ruhl (Maureen), 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought great joy to her life. Martha was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother; registered nurse for over 20 years; avid reader and card player; and perfect dance partner for her beloved husband, Frank. Celebration of life will be at The Palace at Kendall on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.