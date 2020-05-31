Martin A. Fischer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FISCHER, MARTIN A. Longtime Philadelphia business-man, combat-wounded World War II veteran, loving family man, age 98. As a real estate developer, he helped create a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia that later became known as "Old City." With his late wife Polly he maintained homes in Philadelphia; Long Beach Island, NJ; and Key Biscayne, Florida. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed sailing, skiing, and tennis. Survived by his son Edward ("Skip"), daughter Jane Broderson, daughter-in-law Dawn Pratson, son-in-law William Fletcher, five grandsons, and one great-granddaughter. (www.levinefuneral.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved