FISCHER, MARTIN A. Longtime Philadelphia business-man, combat-wounded World War II veteran, loving family man, age 98. As a real estate developer, he helped create a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia that later became known as "Old City." With his late wife Polly he maintained homes in Philadelphia; Long Beach Island, NJ; and Key Biscayne, Florida. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed sailing, skiing, and tennis. Survived by his son Edward ("Skip"), daughter Jane Broderson, daughter-in-law Dawn Pratson, son-in-law William Fletcher, five grandsons, and one great-granddaughter. (www.levinefuneral.com)
Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2020.