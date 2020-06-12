Martin Orlin
ORLIN, Martin, (b. 1941) graduated from Miami Sr. H.S. Marty loved the outdoors and enjoyed sailing, snorkeling, and bicycling. He had a quick wit and was a good storyteller. A warrior for life, Marty fought Parkinson's disease for many years, was a Rock Steady Boxer at the MAR-JCC, and inspired many. He passed away on May 29th and is survived by the family he loved so much and who loved him: his wife Susan; children Michael, Lisa (Henry), and Marjorie; grandchildren Jason and Jasmine; brother Yaacov (Rivka); and many nieces and nephews in the US and in Israel. May his memory be for a blessing.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
