Martin Orlin

ORLIN, Martin, (b. 1941) graduated from Miami Sr. H.S. Marty loved the outdoors and enjoyed sailing, snorkeling, and bicycling. He had a quick wit and was a good storyteller. A warrior for life, Marty fought Parkinson's disease for many years, was a Rock Steady Boxer at the MAR-JCC, and inspired many. He passed away on May 29th and is survived by the family he loved so much and who loved him: his wife Susan; children Michael, Lisa (Henry), and Marjorie; grandchildren Jason and Jasmine; brother Yaacov (Rivka); and many nieces and nephews in the US and in Israel. May his memory be for a blessing.



