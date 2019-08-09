Judge Martin Shapiro Judge Martin Shapiro passed away Monday August 5, 2019 at his home on Miami Beach. He is survived by his son Randy Shapiro, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, two brothers Joel and Richard Shapiro. "Marty" was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Helen Shapiro, of blessed memory, but moved to Miami Beach in 1945 where he lived the remainder of his life. A superb athlete in his youth, he was named All-County tailback for Beach High where he also held two statewide track records. He attended the University of Florida where he was president of his fraternity, graduated with highest honors and was a Rhodes Scholar nominee. He received his law degree, also at University of Florida, and was in private practice on Miami Beach. He devoted his life to public service, first as a councilman in Bay Harbor, then its mayor and then as Miami Beach Commissioner. He was finally elected as a Miami-Dade County Court Judge where he served as Senior Judge until his death. As the patriarch of our family, he will be truly missed. Aliv Ha'Shalom. Donations in Memory of Judge Martin Shapiro may be made to the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation for Cardiac Research, https://www.msmc.com/donate/ in the "tribute message" section, note that it's for Cardiac Research. Services will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach on Sunday, August 11. 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2019