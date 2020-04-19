Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Yelen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin "Marty" Yelen was born on February 21, 1928 in New York, New York to parents Louis Yelen and Mollie Posner. He was 92 when he passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 14, 2020, and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Janice Yelen, his son, Robert Yelen, and his brother, Irving Yelen. Martin Yelen resided in the state of New York before moving to Miami, Florida in 1945. He married in 1950 before embarking on his successful law career as a partner at Yelen & Yelen, P.A., co-founded with his brother in 1955. Today, Yelen & Yelen, P.A. continues to practice in the same location on Ponce de Leon Blvd. Martin also served with distinction as President of the Dade County League of Cities, Inc., later joining as a member of their Board of Directors. Martin was elected Mayor of the City of West Miami from 1980-1982 and served as a City Councilman for 30 years as well as serving on the Miami-Dade and Monroe County chapters of the National Safety Council. In honor of the Yelen family's commitment to public service, the city of West Miami dedicated SW 62nd Ave as "Yelen Boulevard" and presented Martin with the "Key to Dade County" on December 8, 1984. On October 12, 1985 the Florida League of Cities recognized Martin as the "E. Harris Drew Municipal Official of the Year" while serving as Vice Mayor of West Miami. He is survived by his son, Bruce Yelen, Daughter-in-Law Ana Yelen, his two grandchildren Elizabeth Yelen and Natalie Fauble, and his great-grandchild, Norah Fauble. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Healing Warriors Program, a charity started by his family that Martin actively supported until his passing.

Martin "Marty" Yelen was born on February 21, 1928 in New York, New York to parents Louis Yelen and Mollie Posner. He was 92 when he passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 14, 2020, and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Janice Yelen, his son, Robert Yelen, and his brother, Irving Yelen. Martin Yelen resided in the state of New York before moving to Miami, Florida in 1945. He married in 1950 before embarking on his successful law career as a partner at Yelen & Yelen, P.A., co-founded with his brother in 1955. Today, Yelen & Yelen, P.A. continues to practice in the same location on Ponce de Leon Blvd. Martin also served with distinction as President of the Dade County League of Cities, Inc., later joining as a member of their Board of Directors. Martin was elected Mayor of the City of West Miami from 1980-1982 and served as a City Councilman for 30 years as well as serving on the Miami-Dade and Monroe County chapters of the National Safety Council. In honor of the Yelen family's commitment to public service, the city of West Miami dedicated SW 62nd Ave as "Yelen Boulevard" and presented Martin with the "Key to Dade County" on December 8, 1984. On October 12, 1985 the Florida League of Cities recognized Martin as the "E. Harris Drew Municipal Official of the Year" while serving as Vice Mayor of West Miami. He is survived by his son, Bruce Yelen, Daughter-in-Law Ana Yelen, his two grandchildren Elizabeth Yelen and Natalie Fauble, and his great-grandchild, Norah Fauble. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Healing Warriors Program, a charity started by his family that Martin actively supported until his passing. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close