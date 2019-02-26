Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martina Freas Hill. View Sign

22 May 1924 - 06 February 2019 Be advised that Martina (née Martina Oda Freas) died of natural causes at her residence in Miami Springs, age 94. She had survived her daughter Geraldine Ann Hughan (Coats) by five weeks. She is survived by her son George Alexander Hughan, daughter Jeanne Hughan Angus, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Dade County native, Martina was a graduate of Miami Senior High School (1942) and of the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1946). Professionally, she was a surgical nurse at Jackson Memorial and later, a floor nurse at Hialeah Hospital. Martina was married, first to Alexander Merle Hughan (divorced) and then to Frederick Vincent Hill (deceased). She was an original parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church (Miami Springs). A memorial service for Martina and Geraldine will be held at Grace Lutheran on Saturday, 16 March 2019, at two o'clock. An informal reception will follow at Morningside Manor (A.L.F.; Miami Springs). Per Martina's request, her body has been cremated, and her ashes will be interred with her husband Fred's at the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery (Lake Worth).

22 May 1924 - 06 February 2019 Be advised that Martina (née Martina Oda Freas) died of natural causes at her residence in Miami Springs, age 94. She had survived her daughter Geraldine Ann Hughan (Coats) by five weeks. She is survived by her son George Alexander Hughan, daughter Jeanne Hughan Angus, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Dade County native, Martina was a graduate of Miami Senior High School (1942) and of the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1946). Professionally, she was a surgical nurse at Jackson Memorial and later, a floor nurse at Hialeah Hospital. Martina was married, first to Alexander Merle Hughan (divorced) and then to Frederick Vincent Hill (deceased). She was an original parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church (Miami Springs). A memorial service for Martina and Geraldine will be held at Grace Lutheran on Saturday, 16 March 2019, at two o'clock. An informal reception will follow at Morningside Manor (A.L.F.; Miami Springs). Per Martina's request, her body has been cremated, and her ashes will be interred with her husband Fred's at the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery (Lake Worth). Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close