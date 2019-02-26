22 May 1924 - 06 February 2019 Be advised that Martina (née Martina Oda Freas) died of natural causes at her residence in Miami Springs, age 94. She had survived her daughter Geraldine Ann Hughan (Coats) by five weeks. She is survived by her son George Alexander Hughan, daughter Jeanne Hughan Angus, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Dade County native, Martina was a graduate of Miami Senior High School (1942) and of the Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (1946). Professionally, she was a surgical nurse at Jackson Memorial and later, a floor nurse at Hialeah Hospital. Martina was married, first to Alexander Merle Hughan (divorced) and then to Frederick Vincent Hill (deceased). She was an original parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church (Miami Springs). A memorial service for Martina and Geraldine will be held at Grace Lutheran on Saturday, 16 March 2019, at two o'clock. An informal reception will follow at Morningside Manor (A.L.F.; Miami Springs). Per Martina's request, her body has been cremated, and her ashes will be interred with her husband Fred's at the South Florida National Veterans Cemetery (Lake Worth).
|
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 26, 2019