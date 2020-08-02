Virginia Martínez Miranda Virginia Martínez Miranda, known as "Villy" to her friends and as "Aba" to her family, passed on July 5, 2020, at the age of 98. Virginia was a cheerful, loving, and intelligent lady, gifted with a rare natural elegance. She had a big warm smile and sharp wit -- to the very end -- and was always ready to share her friendship and kind wisdom. Virginia enriched the lives of everyone she met, but none more so than those of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Virginia was born in Santiago de Cuba on October 29, 1921, as the oldest daughter of Valentin Gomez Gonzalez, originally from Zamora, Spain, and Consuelo Garcia Serrano, from Santiago de Cuba. She had four younger siblings that she adored: Carlos, Georgina, Consuelo, and Maria Teresa, each of whom she survived. Virginia's father Valentin was sent alone as a five year old boy by his family in Spain to live with family members in Cuba, settling in Santiago de Cuba, where he would later fall in love and marry Consuelo on September 3, 1920. Virginia was very proud of the role she played as a young girl helping her father, whom she revered, in the family business as they struggled through the Depression and the war years. She attended several schools in Cuba, but was most fond of her days at a public school, El Instituto in Santiago de Cuba, and later at Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia. In January 17, 1946, Virginia married Roman Eduardo Martínez Calas at the Cathedral of the Virgen de la Caridad in the village of El Cobre near Santiago de Cuba. Virginia and Roman's families had been very close. Virginia happily reminisced of her long term crush as a young girl for the older and very handsome Roman and of the many happy stories about their courtship. The two had an extraordinarily joyful and loving marriage that lasted forty-two years until Roman's passing on February 29, 1988. Virginia left Cuba with Roman and their two young sons on July 18, 1960, taking a ferry from Habana to Key West, Florida, initially settling in Miami Beach. They later moved their residences to Miami Shores and then Coral Gables. During the early years of the exile, in addition to her role as homemaker and raising two boys, Virginia devoted many long hours each day assisting her husband Roman run his insurance business. They became life partners in every sense. She was also very active and generous during the early exile years helping to sponsor and resettle many Cubans into the South Florida community. And she did most of that work anonymously, driven by a sense of responsibility and genuine charity. In 1991 Virginia married Gustavo Miranda, a recent widower, also from Cuba. Together they had a very happy marriage. They resided in Coral Gables until Gustavo's passing in 2005. From Virginia's marriage to Roman, she had two sons, Roman IV, who resides in Palm Beach, and Roberto, who resides in Coral Gables. Through Roman IV's marriage with Helena Hackley, Virginia left two grandchildren, Roman V and Helena Catalina, and four great grandchildren: Roman VI and Jacobi (from Roman V's marriage with Dace Caldwell), and Helena Virginia and Joseph Edward (from Helena Catalina's marriage with Joe Cornell). Through Roberto's marriage with Suzel Vazquez, M.D. (who was also Virginia's physician, taking care of her until her passing), Virginia left three grandchildren, Gabriela Suzel, Roberto Joaquin, and Alejandro Roman. Virginia left a remarkable legacy. Her acts of love, kindness, friendship, and generosity were exemplary. And she was always enjoyable to be with. Her sharp wit and mischievous nature made it easy and fun to banter with her. We will miss her dearly and that beautiful large smile that would readily erupt into laughter, with its contagious effects. She truly was one of a kind, and one that will never be forgotten by her family and friends.



