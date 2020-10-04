Marvin Arthur Sackner (1932 - 2020) SACKNER, MARVIN ARTHUR, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 29, 2020. He was born on February 16, 1932 in Philadelphia to loving parents Goldie and Albert Sackner. He graduated from Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1953 and Jefferson Medical College in 1957. Marvin met his beloved wife Ruth in Philadelphia and they married in 1956 and had three children: Sara Sackner (Andrew Behar), Deborah Goldring (Lee), and Jonathan Sackner-Bernstein (Audrey Bernstein). Ruth pre-deceased him five years ago. Marvin was an accomplished and dedicated pulmonary physician. He was the Chief, Division of Pulmonary Diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital, Miami Beach, Florida from 1968-1975 and the Director of Medical Services, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, FL from 1974-1991. He served as President, American Thoracic Society and on Board of Directors of the American Lung Association
. He was Professor of Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Marvin was a renaissance man with a curiosity for learning and an insatiable drive to solve big problems. He was a renown and caring medical doctor to his patients. He trained dozens of fellows in the art and science of medical practice. He published hundreds of academic articles and was working on new research until the day he died. He amassed over three dozen scientific patents. He became a serial entrepreneur in medical technologies and served as chief executive officer and chief innovation officer of Non- Invasive Monitoring Systems, Acceleration Therapeutics, and most recently, Sackner Wellness. Marvin and his wife Ruth were avid and passionate art collectors. They founded the Sackner Archive of Concrete and Visual Poetry in 1979 in Miami Beach, Florida. The collection grew to over 75,000 annotated books, periodicals, typewritings, drawings, letters, print portfolios, ephemera, and rare and artist's books and manuscripts and they resided amongst this "living museum." Their life-long collecting partnership culminated in the donation of the world's largest collection of Concrete and Visual Poetry to the University of Iowa Special Collections, Perez Art Museum Miami, and the University of Miami Library. Marvin and Ruth shared a deep appreciation for all of the arts: literary, visual, and performing notably music. In 2014, Marvin was awarded the esteemed Chevalier De L'Ordre Des Arts Et Des Lettres. He is survived by his brother Stanley, his children, and eight grandchildren: Zachary (Jacqueline), Elijah, Albert (Hannah), Rebecca (Zac), Charles, Sonya (David), Isabel, and Saskia. The funeral will be held in private at Lakeside Memorial Park. Donations in Marvin's memory should be directed to the Ruth & Marvin Sackner Memorial Fund at Seraphic Fire at https://www.seraphicfire.org/donate/
Indicate Marvin Sackner in the Honoree Name of the online form.