LASH, DR. MARVIN Marvin Lash, DDS, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away May 28, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 26, 1924. He received his undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University College of Dentistry in 1946. He received an honorable discharge as a Lieutenant in the United States Army. While in the service, he was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he met Hermine Weiner. They married in 1950, moved to New York, and raised a family in North Woodmere. Marvin practiced as a general dentist for over 30 years in Brooklyn. He retired in the 1980s, and he and Hermine relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then to Boca Raton, Florida, to be near their grandchildren. Marvin and Hermine were avid golfers, travelers, bridge players, and devoted grandparents to their eight grandchildren. They were married for 65 years and best friends. Marvin cared for Hermine selflessly until she passed on June 3, 2015. He was a 20-year member of Company A, an organization of Palm Beach County retirees, self-described as the "intellectual crossroads of South Florida." Marvin had a kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor. In his 90s, he would entertain the "elderly people" at the neighboring Jewish Community Center by singing songs and telling jokes. Marvin is survived by his children Alan (Alice) Lash, Nancy (Richard) Ascher, and Robert (Lori) Lash, and grandchildren Benjamin Lash, Brian Lash, Julie (Steve) Rizzetta, Tracy Ascher, Elizabeth Lash, Richard Lash, Kathryn Lash and Natalie Lash. Funeral services will be held for Marvin Lash at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel, Mount Nebo Kendall on May 30, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Donations in Marvin's memory may be made to Temple Judea of Coral Gables Rabbi Judith Siegel's Mitzvah Fund or to a charity of your choosing.

