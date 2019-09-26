Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Stanley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY, MARY A., 95, passed away on September 23, 2019. She received her BA from Ohio University and her MEd from the University of Miami. A teacher for over 62 years, she taught Spanish and English for 25 years at Miami High where she also served for 11 years as Director of Student Activities before she retired in 1979. In 1983, she began work at Gulliver Preparatory. An avid sports fan and great lover of music, she was known for her love of teaching, friendliness and sense of humor. She was a life member of Junior Orange Bowl, an honorary member of the Miami High Football Hall of Fame, the Zoological Association and contributed to several organizations dedicated to the care of animals. She is survived by her sons, Don and Ron (Linda) and granddaughter, Rebecca. Memorial Service will be held in the Hibiscus Gallery at Pinecrest Gardens from 6-8pm on Friday, September 27, 2019.

