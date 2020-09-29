Mary BASLER

BASLER, MARY A., 84, passed away quietly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, with her family at her bedside. She is survived by her husband, Joseph, and her daughters Colleen Mangaroo of Miami and Selina Contraras of Georgia. Mary was born in Weybridge, Vermont and passed through the education system there. After graduation, she came to Florida with her girlfriend for better career opportunities. On one of her positions she met, and later married, Joseph. She obtained her Real Estate license and later opened Basler'sAcademy of Real Estate in Hialeah,which she operated successfully until her passing. On her request she will be cremated and private family services will be held. A celebration of Life will be held for friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Oleeta-West Dade Lodge, 145 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL. In lieu of flowers, it is Mary's request that donations be made to the Masonic Home of Florida, 3201 First Street N.E., St Petersburg, Florida 33704.



