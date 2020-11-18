MARY ZARZECKI
October 2, 1920 - November 14, 2020
MIAMI, Florida - Mary Clara Brunner was born into a large farm family in Judd, ND. She witnessed the progression from horse & buggy to space travel. In the 40's she moved to California & worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft. She'd go to school, work, & then sold War Bonds . She met & married Edward Zarzecki, a handsome Marine & they lived a military life. They moved to Miami in 1959 & joined St. Theresa's Church where she was a member for over 60 years. She was President of the Legion of Mary & brought many people to Christ. She is survived by her 4 children: Stephan Zarzecki, Karen Sarandis, Jean Ballard, and Ellen Skidmore. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, & numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Mary was a loyal friend to four generations. Her kids were her greatest joy. The viewing will be Thursday, 11/19/20 at Van Orsdel, Coral Gables from 1-6 pm. The Funeral Mass is noon on Friday, 11/20/20 at St. Theresa Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables with burial following at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.