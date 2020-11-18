1/1
Mary Clara Zarzecki
1920 - 2020
MARY ZARZECKI
October 2, 1920 - November 14, 2020
MIAMI, Florida - Mary Clara Brunner was born into a large farm family in Judd, ND. She witnessed the progression from horse & buggy to space travel. In the 40's she moved to California & worked at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft. She'd go to school, work, & then sold War Bonds . She met & married Edward Zarzecki, a handsome Marine & they lived a military life. They moved to Miami in 1959 & joined St. Theresa's Church where she was a member for over 60 years. She was President of the Legion of Mary & brought many people to Christ. She is survived by her 4 children: Stephan Zarzecki, Karen Sarandis, Jean Ballard, and Ellen Skidmore. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, & numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Mary was a loyal friend to four generations. Her kids were her greatest joy. The viewing will be Thursday, 11/19/20 at Van Orsdel, Coral Gables from 1-6 pm. The Funeral Mass is noon on Friday, 11/20/20 at St. Theresa Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables with burial following at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Doral.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Orsdel
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Theresa Church of the Little Flower
